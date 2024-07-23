Nayab Saini directs officials to ensure safety of devotees during Kanwar Yatra

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has issued directives to officials to ensure safety and convenience of devotees during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

Saini issued these directions after reviewing preparations with senior police officers here, said an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

The statement said the Haryana Police has made extensive arrangements for the pilgrims. All police personnel have been directed to remain alert to prevent any untoward incident and to maintain law and order during the yatra, it said.

To facilitate the Kanwar Yatra, a dedicated lane has been created for the pilgrims. Social organisations have set up camps at various places along the route for night halts, which are being closely monitored, it added.

Meanwhile, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, in a statement, said that on August 2, millions of devotees will walk from Haridwar with 'Kanwars', carrying the holy water to offer to Lord Shiva.

Additional police force has been deployed along all routes used by the pilgrims to ensure their convenience and to maintain law and order.

Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement on routes heavily used by devotees, with 24-hour patrolling in place. An alternative traffic diversion plan has been prepared to facilitate the yatra, he said.