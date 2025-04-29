Nayab Saini felicitates 64 candidates from Haryana who cleared Civil Services Exam

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday felicitated 64 candidates from Haryana who successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 conducted by the UPSC.
At an event held at his official residence here, Saini expressed hope that these bright minds would contribute to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.
"You all are the foundation and torchbearers of a developed India. The nation has high expectations from you. I am confident that through your service in every corner of the country, you will not only strengthen the spirit of unity in diversity but also bring glory to Haryana," Saini told them.
He urged them never to forget their values and roots, and wherever they serve, establish a legacy of success through their competence and integrity.
Saini claimed that prior to 2014, youths in Haryana had to make rounds of the offices of MLAs and ministers to secure government jobs.
However, after 2014 (referring to when the BJP came to power), the state government implemented the "Mission Merit" policy and established a transparent system of recruitment -- providing government jobs without "parchi-kharchi" (favouritism or bribe).
On this occasion, Chief Minister Saini honoured the successful candidates by presenting them copies of the sacred 'Gita' and mementoes.