Nayab Saini inaugurates 4 projects, lays foundation stones of 2 others

Rewari, Dec 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for six development projects worth over Rs 23 crore here in Kosli Assembly constituency.

Four projects valued at Rs 20.53 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stones of two projects valued at Rs 2.51 crore were laid, an official statement said here.

The projects inaugurated include a 33 KV substation in Bohka, a road connecting Dhawana to Mandola, a primary health centre in Bohatwas Ahir, and a senior secondary school building in Lilodh. The foundation stones were laid for the Gugod-Tumbaheri road and the Musepur-Haluhera connecting road.

The chief minister announced that Dahina block will get the status of sub-division once the required criteria are met.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Saini said that before the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, villages lacked paved roads. December 25 is celebrated as the late BJP leader's birth anniversary.

However, after assuming office, Vajpayee decided to allocate 60 per cent of the budget to rural development. Following his vision, the BJP government has successfully transformed rural infrastructure, the chief minister.

Saini said the BJP government has taken several decision in the interest of the farmers, including ensuring 100 per cent purchase of state farmers' crops at MSP.

He said that the state government is dedicated to ensuring equal development across all of Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh said that the Kosli region has consistently supported the BJP and has chosen a BJP MLA for four consecutive terms.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao also addressed the gathering.