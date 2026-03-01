Nayab Saini sets BJP's poll pitch in Punjab, says OBCs remembered only during elections

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Wooing OBCs in Punjab ahead of next year's state elections, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday took on the rival parties, saying they remember the community only during polls and forget them once they come to power.

In Punjab, power remained concentrated among a few families for years, Saini said at an event organised by the ‘Saini Samaj’ at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district.

The Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are remembered only during elections in Punjab, and they never get their due place in policy or budget, Saini said, attacking the ruling AAP and Congress.

Saini, a senior BJP leader belonging to the OBC community, told the gathering that while next year's Assembly elections offer an opportunity to change the government in Punjab, the need is to change the political direction of the state.

Appealing to the people to bring the BJP to power in Punjab, he said the Assembly elections present an opportunity to give the OBCs the respect they deserve, and not just “unfulfilled promises”.

“As you are aware, the OBC community constitutes 31 per cent of Punjab's population, and together they can change the axis of Punjab politics. Now is the time for you to play a leading role in political leadership,” Saini said.

Lashing out at the AAP, the Haryana chief minister said Punjab is grappling with unemployment, drug abuse, crime, and migration, and the time has come to address these issues.

The ‘Saini Samaj’ has a major role to play in this effort, he said.

“The Saini community has always been at the forefront of humanitarian service. During last year’s Punjab floods, community members extended significant assistance,” he said.

Saini also referred to Nek Chand Saini, the creator of the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, recalling how he left an indelible mark in the field of art and culture.

Lauding the spirit of the state’s people, Saini said even after suffering the trauma of Partition, Punjabis refused to succumb to despair and turned self-belief into their greatest strength.

Calling upon people to work together to make Punjab a leading state in development, he said, “We must make the state 'Rangla Punjab' again." He also praised Narendra Modi for empowering the Saini community, recalling how the prime minister made an ordinary party worker like him the chief minister of Haryana.

Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, said he would present his second Budget in the Haryana Assembly on Monday.

“Out of the 217 promises the BJP made to the people of Haryana at the time of the 2024 Assembly elections, 60 have been fulfilled, and work is progressing rapidly on 120 others,” he claimed.

Talking about the schemes run by the Haryana government, the chief minister said that free dialysis facilities are being provided to kidney patients at all the hospitals and medical colleges in the state.

“Pensions are being delivered to senior citizens at their doorsteps by the 10th of every month. Under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, eligible women are getting Rs 2,100 every month.

“Crops are being procured at MSP, and payments are made within 48 hours. The farmers are benefiting from the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana,” Saini said.

Punjab BJP working president and MLA Ashwani Sharma, and Akhil Bharatiya Saini Sabha chief Dilbag Singh Saini were present at the event. PTI SUN ARI