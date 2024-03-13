Advertisment
National

Nayab Singh Saini government wins trust vote in Haryana Assembly

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Haryana BJP President and OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini being greeted by senior party leaders

Haryana BJP President and OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini being greeted by senior party leaders

Chandigarh: The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday won the confidence motion in the Assembly here through a voice vote.

Advertisment

A two-hour discussion took place on the motion.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House.

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

BJP Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar JJP floor test Nayab Singh Saini Nayab Saini
Advertisment
Subscribe