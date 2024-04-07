Nayab Singh Saini is 'dummy CM': Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday termed Nayab Singh Saini a "dummy CM", saying there is nothing in his hands.

BJP leader Saini had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana last month, in a swift change effected by the party.

Targeting the ruling BJP in the state at a rally in Jhajjar district's Beri, a part of the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, Bhupinder Hooda also claimed that Haryana had fallen behind on various developmental parameters, including per capita income, during the last nearly 10 years.

"Nayab Singh toh naam ka mukhya mantri hai, ye toh dummy mukhya mantri hai. Iske bus ka kuchh nahi hai (Nayab Saini is a dummy chief minister. There is nothing in his hands)," the Congress leader said.

"Earlier too, such an experiment took place. Like Chaudhary Om Prakash (Chautala) had made Master Hukam Singh (chief minister in 1990-91), like that he (Saini) has been made the CM," he said while addressing the "Jan Aakrosh Rally".

He appealed to the electorate of Beri to ensure that this time his son Deepender Hooda wins by a margin of more than one lakh votes from the Rohtak seat.

Deepender Hooda, who is a Congress Rajya Sabha member, had failed to retain the Rohtak seat in the 2019 general elections. He had lost to BJP's Arvind Sharma.

"Mera haq bhi banta hai (I have the right). Beri's votes should be more than that of Kiloi (from where Bhupinder Hooda is an MLA). Make Deepender victorious by a margin of more than one lakh votes," he said.

Both Beri and Kiloi assembly segments are part of the Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in sixth phase of the seven phase general elections on May 25.

"In 2014, Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, in giving jobs, on the law and order front, in sports, has fallen behind during the last 10 years," Bhupinder Hooda said attacking the BJP.

"...Where is Haryana today. Haryana is number one today in unemployment, in inflation and in crime," the former chief minister said.

He said the BJP talked of doubling farmers' income by 2022. "That did not happen, but input costs have doubled. Where have diesel and fertiliser prices reached today?" Bhupinder Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, asked.

"What is the situation of crime today. Ransom calls to traders have become common. An atmosphere of fear prevails, it appears that the government does not exist," he said and claimed that two lakh government jobs are lying vacant.

Bhupinder Hooda reiterated that if the Congress forms government in Haryana, old age pension will be given at the rate of Rs 6,000 a month (as against Rs 3,000 at present), price of cooking gas cylinder will not be more than Rs 500, two lakh government job vacancies will be filled and legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops will be given. PTI SUN ANB ANB