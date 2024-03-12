Nayab Singh Saini is new chief minister of Haryana

Chandigarh: Nayab Singh Saini will be the new chief minister of Haryana after being elected as BJP legislative party leader.

Saini, 54, is an OBC and has been associated with RSS from his early days.

Saini will take oath as Haryana CM at 5 PM on Tuesday.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.