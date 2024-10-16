Nayab Singh Saini to be the next CM of Haryana

New Delhi: Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday elected as the next Chief Minister of Haryana during a meeting of the legislative party.

Newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs meeting at the party office in Chandigarh to elect the state legislature party leader.

Some of the MLAs attending the meeting included Ram Kumar Gautam, Shruti Choudhary, Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar, Mool Chand Sharma, Arvind Sharma and Devender Attri.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were present at the meeting as central observers for the election of the state legislature party leader.

Saini had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state.

The oath taking ceremony will take place on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those who will attend the oath-taking event.