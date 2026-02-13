NBA gets Rs 2.4 crore in 45 days for biological resource use under benefit-sharing framework

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The National Biodiversity Authority has received Rs 2.4 crore in the last 45 days from companies that used various biological resources for either commercial or research purposes under the ABS framework, senior officials said on Friday.

The access and benefit sharing (ABS) framework ensures that when companies or individuals use biological resources, such as plants and microorganisms, the benefits arising from that use are fairly shared with local communities and farmers, who conserve these resources.

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) is a statutory and regulatory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

"The benefit-sharing contributions were realised from the use of various agricultural biological resources, including varieties and hybrids of rice, onion, bitter gourd, mustard, cotton, bottle gourd, brinjal, chilli, cucumber, okra, ridge gourd, tomato and seaweed," a senior official said.

While Rs 2.30 crore was realised from Pioneer Overseas Corporation for the commercial use of mustard and rice hybrids, the remaining amount was received from East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd, Advanta Enterprises Ltd, Tokita Seed India Pvt Ltd, Avalo Inc, and Sea6 Energy Pvt Ltd, according to the official.

"These biological resources were utilised for the development of agro-based products, including improved and hybrid seed varieties, resulting in a significant boost to the agro-economy," they said.

The NBA received Rs 3.2 crore from the seed sector in the financial year 2025-2026.

"The seed sector has emerged as a leading contributor under the ABS framework. The Authority, however, encourages all stakeholders, including companies across sectors, to comply with the provisions of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 and actively contribute to biodiversity conservation efforts and equitable benefit-sharing," the official said.