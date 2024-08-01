NBCC DGM held for graft

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a deputy general manager of the NBCC for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs five lakh from a contractor, officials said Thursday.

Varun Popli, the accused DGM posted in Ladakh, had allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh from the contractor, they said.

During the negotiations, he allegedly agreed to take part payment of Rs 5 lakh in Delhi, they said.

He was arrested when he was allegedly taking the bribe on Wednesday evening, they said.

NBCC is a central public sector enterprise, which was formerly known as the National Buildings Construction Corporation. PTI AB DV DV