NBDA bans Pakistani panelists in Indian news debates

New Delhi: The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) on Sunday issued a significant advisory, banning all panelists from Pakistan from participating in Indian news debates.

The advisory, marked as "Urgent & Confidential," comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

The advisory, addressed to all editors of NBDA member organisations, cites concerns raised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting regarding the presence of anti-India commentators from Pakistan on Indian television.

The NBDA noted that these panelists often propagate "false propaganda against India," particularly in the context of recent attacks on tourists in Pahalgam, which intelligence agencies have linked to Pakistani involvement.

"In view of the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has drawn our attention to channels inviting anti-India commentators from Pakistan in their programmes who propagate false propaganda against India," the advisory states.

It further urges editors to exercise "a high level of editorial discretion and judgment" to ensure that channels and digital platforms are not misused for anti-India narratives.

On April 28, 2025, the Indian government banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative content, as reported by NewsDrum.

Additionally, India has imposed trade restrictions, including a ban on direct and indirect imports from Pakistan and barring Pakistani ships from Indian ports. These measures are expected to severely impact small traders and manufacturers in Pakistan, who often route goods through ports in Dubai, Singapore, and Colombo to bypass trade restrictions.

The advisory comes at a time when India-Pakistan relations are at a new low. The Pahalgam terror attack has led to heightened security measures, including the closure of the Attari-Wagah border and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The Line of Control (LoC) remains tense, with both armies exchanging small arms fire, and 24 individuals in Assam have been arrested for allegedly "defending Pakistan on Indian soil.".