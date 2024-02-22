NBDA rebukes Rahul Gandhi for attack on iTV reporter Shiv Prasad Yadav

New Delhi: News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) on Thursday strongly condemned the incident involving the physical manhandling of iTV reporter Shiv Prasad Yadav, an OBC, by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s supporters during his Nyay Yatra in Rae Bareli.

In several viral videos, Gandhi could be seen losing his cool when he failed to prove his point that OBCs do not get jobs in the media.

As soon as he heard the name of the reporter suggesting he was an OBC, Gandhi started asking the caste of the owner of his channel.

He first incited his supporters and then started saying “maaro mat usko (don’t thrash him)”.

“Such incidents involving physical harm to journalists are not only unacceptable but are also a direct attack on the media’s freedom of speech and expression,” the NBDA said in its statement.



NBDA unequivocally said that there can be no justification for manhandling journalists and urges the administration to take immediate action against the erring individuals.