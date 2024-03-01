NBDSA fines news channels over programmes violating Code of Ethics

New Delhi: The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has penalised some television channels and ordered the removal of certain programmes from their websites, saying that they spread hatred and communal disharmony and are "not in good taste".

The self-regulatory body has also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Times Now Navbharat and Rs 50,000 on News18 India based on complaints filed by activist Indrajeet Ghorpade for their news shows on "love jihad".

'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing activists to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to get Hindu women to convert by luring them into marriage.

The NBDSA has warned Aaj Tak for its coverage of violence on Ram Navami targeting a particular community.

The orders issued by NBDSA Chairman Justice (retd) A K Sikri asked the three channels to take down the online versions of the programmes within seven days.

In a statement, the NBDSA said the term "love jihad" must be used with "great introspection as religious stereotyping amounts to violation of the Code of Ethics and can corrode the secular fabric of the country".

Such reportage "cause(s) irreparable harm to a community and create(s) religious intolerance or disharmony", it added.

In a separate order on a complaint by Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, the NBDSA warned Aaj Tak for airing a "fictional video" depicting a robber while reporting on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the "Modi surname" case.

The NBDSA advised the broadcaster to be careful while airing such videos as part of its broadcast and asked it to remove the said video from the programme on Gandhi's conviction from its website and YouTube channel.

In another order, the NBDSA imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on Aaj Tak for a programme on a statement made by former US president Barack Obama on minorities in India.

The NBDSA said connecting Obama's statement with Khalistani separatists was a gross misrepresentation and violated the principles of objectivity and neutrality.