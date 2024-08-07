NBEMS junks claims of NEET-PG question leak by 'unscrupulous agents', files police complaint

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Wednesday dismissed claims of some "unscrupulous agents" that they have access to the 2024 NEET-PG exam questions, and said it has filed a police complaint.

In a notice, the board said the false claims have been made on a Telegram channel called "NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL". The question paper is yet to be prepared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), it said.

It asked NEET-PG candidates not get allured or misled by such "unscrupulous elements" who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to questions of the upcoming 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate).

"All candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by the NBEMS and claims of paper leak made in social media platforms are bogus," it said in the notice.

It has come to the notice of the NBEMS that some "unscrupulous agents" are making false and bogus claims through the Telegram Messenger platform, the board said.

The cozeners are claiming to provide questions for the upcoming examination in exchange for a considerable amount of money, the notice said.

The NBEMS said it has already registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions in exchange of money.

In a statement, the Union health ministry said some media reports which are highlighting social media posts alleging possible paper leak of the NEET PG 2024 examination are false and misleading.

"It is further advised that direct or indirect indulgence of anyone in any of such activities or publishing/spreading rumours without verifying the facts shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS," the notice said.

In case candidates are approached by people promising to provide question papers for NBEMS examinations, it can be reported on the board's communication web portal or to police for further investigation. PTI PLB ANB ANB