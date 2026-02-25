NBEMS makes Guinness record for 'most viewers for YouTube live stream of AI healthcare training'

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the Union Health Ministry, on Wednesday achieved a Guinness World Record for "most viewers of an artificial intelligence in healthcare lesson live stream on YouTube".

The record was achieved through a nationwide online training programme on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, designed specifically for registered medical practitioners across the country.

The peak concurrent viewership for the training programme was 17,999.

The AI training initiative was conceptualised by NBEMS under the leadership of Dr Abhijat Sheth, president of NBEMS and chairman of National Medical Commission (NMC) to empower doctors with foundational and applied knowledge of artificial intelligence.

There are 20 modules in the programme being delivered across six months by reputed national and international faculty from Harvard USA, IIM Lucknow, IISc Bengaluru, etc. The NBEMS is not charging any fee from the participants.

The digital academic e-learning programme of AI for medical professionals across the country was planned and executed by Dr Rakesh Sharma, NBEMS governing body member, and Dr AVS Suresh from Hyderabad, along with a team of NBEMS, in collaboration with various AI experts nationally and internationally.

The record attempt was officially adjudicated by a team led by Swapnil Dangarikar, appointed judge from Guinness World Records, who conducted a thorough evaluation and verification process before confirming the achievement.

NBEMS president Abhijat Sheth said, "This achievement draws inspiration from the visionary leadership of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who has always emphasised on digital India, technological innovation, and the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence in governance and public service." This recognition from Guinness World Records is not merely a record but a testimony to India's leadership in adopting digital innovation in medical education, he said.

The NBEMS remains committed towards advancing competency-based learning and will continue to introduce initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of healthcare delivery across the nation, he added.

"I express heartfelt gratitude to the Union Health Minister J P Nadda Ji, health ministry officers, faculty members, academic partners, and participating doctors whose collective effort made this achievement possible," he said.

"At NBEMS, we believe medical education must grow with global advancements. Our goal is not only to train specialists, but to prepare future-ready healthcare leaders who can use new technologies responsibly. This record is not just about numbers. It proves that NBEMS is ready to lead and move forward with the changing world," the NBEMS president said.

The programme witnessed unprecedented participation of doctors from government and private institutions from across India, reflecting a growing enthusiasm among healthcare professionals towards AI. PTI PLB SKY SKY