NBF delegation meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A delegation of the News Broadcasters Federation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues faced by the broadcast news media sector.

The pan-India delegation, led by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, met the prime minister at his official residence here on Thursday. It included representatives from some of the most prominent regional and national broadcast news entities.

The NBF delegation discussed a visionary roadmap for the industry, emphasising the need to make it future-ready amidst rapidly evolving technology and digitisation.

The meeting with the prime minister was with a vision of advancing the media sector in alignment with India's democratic values, ensuring its continued role as a pillar of our vibrant democracy, a statement from the federation said.

The delegation included Barun Das, the MD and CEO of TV9 Group, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Chairperson and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainments, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of ITV Network, Jagi Mangat Panda, Co-Founder and MD of Odisha Television Network Ltd (OTV), Shankar Bala, Chief Executive Officer of Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Pvt Ltd which represents Puthiyathalaimurai and leading Telugu News Channel V6 News, and Sanjive Narain, Founder of Prag News.

It also included industry conglomerates in the news media represented by Sreekandan Nair, Managing Director of Insight Media City, Manoj Gairola, Editor-in-Chief of News Nation Network, Suresh Goel, Chairman of IBC 24, Subramaniam, the Managing Director of News7 Tamil, and Angad Deep Singh of BPL Media.

Aishwarya Sharma, Promoter, ITV Network and Director of The Sunday Guardian Foundation, Manoj Vadodaria of VTV Network, Prashant Neema, Channel Head of Sandesh News, Pravindra Kumar, who leads the Editorial operations at Network 10, Anil Singh of TV5 and NBF Secretariats R Jai Krishna and Eshita were also part of the delegation.

The NBF is a body with more than 70 news broadcasters that disseminates news in over 14 languages, across more than 25 states of India. PTI SKU RHL