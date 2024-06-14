NBTC Group announces relief for Kuwait fire victims

Kochi, Jun 14 (PTI) Kuwait-based NBTC Group, whose workers died in the fire in one of its accommodations there, has announced Rs eight lakh as immediate relief to each of the families of the deceased.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to keep the families of the deceased as "part of the NBTC family".

"As a measure of immediate relief we have sanctioned INR 8 lakh to the families of each of the victims and INR 2 lakh to the families of those who are injured," the company said in a statement posted on its Linkedin profile.

NBTC said it was greatly "shocked and saddened by the tragic incident" in one of its residential accommodations at Mangaf in Kuwait.

The employees of the company were living in the building in Kuwait that caught fire killing 49 people on June 12.

Keralite K G Abraham, a prominent businessman from Niranam in Pathanamthitta district is a partner and managing director of the NBTC group.

According to the Central Travancore Chamber of Commerce and Industry website, NBTC is the biggest construction group in Kuwait.

"KG Abraham is a partner and managing director of NBTC group, which is the biggest construction group in Kuwait which has gained a reputation for quality and reliability and the success story, is being carried forward to the neighbouring Middle East countries as well," the website read. It also said that he is the chairman of Crowne Plaza, Kochi which is a five-star category hotel.

He is the founder and chairman of KGA Group which owns the prominent five-star property in Kochi among other establishments.

Abraham is also into movie production and recently co-produced a Malayalam survival drama 'Adujeevitham' (Goat Life) which narrates the life of an Indian migrant worker in a Gulf nation.

Established in 1977, NBTC is into engineering and construction, fabrication and machining, technical services, heavy equipment leasing, logistics, hotel, and retailing.

Apart from the company's assistance, the Kerala government had announced an amount of Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased persons from te state.

The Central government has also announced a financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the families of the deceased.

Prominent business houses have also announced financial assistance to the families.