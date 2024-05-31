NBW against Jarange in 2013 cheating case cancelled after he appears in Pune court

Pune, May 31 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange appeared before a court in Pune on Friday in connection with a 2013 cheating case in which a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him, his lawyer said.

The court imposed a penalty of Rs 500 and cancelled the NBW after he appeared in court, Jarange's lawyer Harshad Nimbalkar said.

Jarange and two others were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust ) on the complaint of a Kothrud-based person.

As per police, Jarange and two others had in 2012 approached the complainant, who performs plays on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for six shows of 'Shambhuraje' in Jalna district and had offered him Rs 30 lakh.

While Rs 16 lakh was paid, there was some dispute over the remaining money, prompting him to file a private complaint in the court back then against Jarange and two others. The court had at the time ordered the police to register a case under IPC sections 420 and 406.

"Jarange had secured anticipatory bail in the case in 2013. The police filed a chargesheet but no summons was issued to Jarange. The court took the cognisance of the case in January 2024 and issued two summons to Jarange," Nimbalkar said.

"The police report, however, said Jarange was not at home on two occasions. The court then issued a NBW and kept the hearing in the case on Thursday. I then appeared on behalf of Jarange and filed the vakalatnama. Today, Jarange appeared in court, which imposed a penalty of Rs 500 and cancelled his NBW," he said. PTI SPK BNM