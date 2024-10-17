NBWL clears key road projects in Ladakh to improve connectivity near LAC

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The National Board for Wildlife has cleared five key road stretches, including a 14 km road from Daulat Beg Oldie to Karakoram Pass, to strengthen connectivity in the region close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, records show.

At an altitude of 17,000 feet, Daulat Beg Oldie airstrip is the highest airfield in the world. It is crucial to rapidly deploy troops, supplies, and equipment in the challenging high-altitude environment near the LAC.

The Standing Committee of the NBWL recommended the proposal to construct a 14 km road from Daulat Beg Oldie to Karakoram Pass in a meeting on October 9.

The defence ministry told the NBWL that this area is of great strategic importance for border management.

"It is pertinent to develop the road connectivity between Daulat-Beg Oldie to Karakoram Base to ensure smooth and quick movement of patrols, fast reaction of quick reaction teams, and faster build-up of troops and logistics in the area during hostilities," the proposal submitted to the NBWL read.

Another proposal pertained to the upgradation of a 13 km stretch of the Leh-Chalunka road to meet higher standards.

This road connects the Indus Valley with the Shyok Valley, and it is vital for the economic and social development of the Nubra Valley and Shyok Valley, the defence ministry said in the proposal.

"Tourism is a major source for the economic development of this region. The road holds paramount strategic importance for providing logistic support to the troops deployed in forward areas, as it connects further to different axes being utilised by the Army," the proposal read.

The NBWL also cleared a proposal for the construction of a 13.7 km road to improve access between Durbuk, Shyok, and Daulat Beg Oldie, using 20.55 ha of land from Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary.

Proposals for the construction and upgradation of two more stretches -- a 7.75 km link road from Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie to Saser-Brangsa-Gapshan and a 5.8 km stretch to improve connectivity to the Thakung Post -- have been cleared.

The Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary is home to Tibetan Antelope, Ibex, Ladakhi Urial, Argali, Double Hump Camel, Tibetan Gazelle, Shapo, Bharal, Wild Yak, Snow Leopard, Lynx, Wolf, Red Fox, Himalayan Mouse Hare, Himalayan Marmot, Common Otter, and Woolly Hare.

The Changthang Cold Desert Sanctuary is home to Tibetan Antelope, Tibetan Wild Ass, Snow Leopard, Tibetan Wolf, and numerous bird species. PTI GVS RHL