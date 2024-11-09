NC appoints new provincial president for Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 9 (PTI) The National Conference on Saturday appointed Showkat Ahamd Mir as the new provincial president for Kashmir.

Mir, who was earlier provincial secretary, will be the new provincial president of the Kashmir unit, the ruling party said in a statement.

Mir will take over from Nasir Aslam Wani, who has been appointed as advisor to chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Sajad Shafi Uri, who was earlier district president for Baramulla, has been appointed as Zonal President for the North Zone, replacing Javid Ahmad Dar, who was inducted into the Abdullah-led ministry.

Advocate Shahid Ali Shah will succeed Uri as District President of Baramulla. PTI MIJ VN VN