NC appoints Tejinder Pal Singh Aman as youth president of its Jammu division youth wing

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has appointed Tejinder Pal Singh Aman as the president of the party's youth wing for the Jammu division, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The appointment of Aman, who was district president of Jammu Urban Youth National Conference, comes following the resignation of Ajaz Jan, who won last year's assembly elections from Poonch-Haveli constituency.

Aman assumed the chair at the party headquarters in Jammu in the presence of Farooq Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, former minister and additional general secretary of the party's Jammu unit Ajay Kumar Sadhotra and others, the spokesperson said.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah emphasized the vital role of youth in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The youths are the backbone of our party and the driving force behind a progressive and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir. I am confident that Aman will uphold the values of the National Conference and work towards empowering young voices in the region," the former chief minister said.

He appreciated the role of Ajaz Jan and said his engagements in his constituency might not allow him to work for the youth in the Jammu division.

After assuming charge, Aman assured the gathering that he would work tirelessly to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and engage the youth in meaningful political and developmental activities. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD