NC asks Shah to withdraw cases against youth booked for protesting over Khamenei's killing

Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider withdrawing cases against youth detained and booked during protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Abdullah said that while maintaining law and order is important, it is equally necessary to understand the sentiments that led to the demonstrations.

Abdullah, in a statement, appealed to Shah and security agencies to review the cases sympathetically and consider withdrawing the FIRs and releasing those detained, particularly students, in the larger interest of their future and social harmony.

"A compassionate approach at this stage will help reassure families and prevent alienation among the youth. Our society benefits when young people are guided back towards education, responsibility and constructive engagement," the former chief minister said.

"The youth who came out to protest were expressing their concern and distress over events taking place in a country that holds significant cultural and religious importance for many in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Abdullah said that the protests reflected the deep anguish felt by many people in Jammu and Kashmir over the developments in Iran, a country with which the people of the region share long-standing cultural and spiritual connections.

"Most of those detained were very young boys, many of them students, whose future should not be jeopardised because of a moment of emotional expression. They deserve an opportunity to continue their studies and lead normal, constructive lives. Saddling them with criminal cases at such a formative stage could have long-term consequences that would serve neither justice nor society," he added.

The NC president expressed hope that the administration and the Union home ministry would respond with "wisdom and sensitivity", keeping in mind the larger objective of nurturing peace, stability and opportunity for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.