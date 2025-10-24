NC candidate alleges horse-trading by BJP in J-K Rajya Sabha polls

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) National Conference candidate Imran Nabi Dar alleged horse-trading by the BJP as four MLAs who had promised their support to the ruling party candidate cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls held on Friday.
Voting took place for four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union Territory (UT). This was the first Rajya Sabha election since the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J-K into two UTs on August 5, 2019.
"We have said earlier that the BJP does not fight elections in a normal way. Today, it has come to light.
"The BJP did not have the numbers to win this seat. They had only 28 MLAs. How did they get 32? It is clear that horse trading has happened," Dar told reporters here after the poll results.
The NC won three seats but was defeated in the fourth seat by BJP J-K president Sat Sharma.
Dar said the BJP "used all its resources to put this seat in their kitty" even though they did not have the numbers.
"They must have bought four votes. Those four people had promised these votes to us. If they have any shame left, they should come forward and admit that they voted for the BJP," he said.
He, however, said the party was working to "expose who all cross-voted after making promises to us".
On his defeat, the NC state spokesperson said he was disappointed, "but we knew from the beginning that it was a risky seat".
The UT, with four Rajya Sabha seats, had remained unrepresented in the Upper House since February 15, 2021, the day when Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmed Laway completed their terms.
Two other members -- Fayaz Ahmed Mir and Shamsheer Singh Manhas -- completed their terms on February 10 the same year.