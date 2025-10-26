NC candidate who lost RS poll says some MLAs promised support but 'backstabbed'

Srinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) The losing candidate of National Conference in Rajya Sabha polls, Imran Nabi Dar, on Sunday said some MLAs, who publicly promised to support the "secular forces" against the BJP, have backstabbed his party in the elections.
He claimed that while the NC knew the MLAs who helped the BJP win the fourth seat, they will be exposed at the right time.
"Unfortunately and shamefully, those who promised to support the secular forces from J&K chose to backstab us and the mandate that the people had given them. They stand exposed today. Their true nature and allegiance is for all to see," Dar said in a post on X.
"Much is being talked and written about how we lost the seat. We tried, and tried our best, but failed to see the Trojan Horse," he added.
Dar expressed hope that BJP's winning candidate will rise above party politics and work for people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"I hope against hope that the BJP MP Sat Sharma, who was elected to RS by connivance and behind door deals, leaves behind his blotched past, his hatred for Muslims and support to criminals, and his party's communal ideology behind and puts in some efforts for the people of J-K," he said.
Dar thanked NC president Farooq Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other party leaders for putting him up as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat.
"Congratulations to my party colleagues Choudary Ramzaan Sb, Sajjad Kichloo Sb, @oberoi_shammi ji on being elected as RS members. I am sure they will be the voice of voiceless people of J&K in RS," he said. "I am thankful to all @JKNC_ MLA's, Alliance partners who voted in my favour."