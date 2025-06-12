NC chief Farooq Abdullah grieves plane crash deaths, demands 'thorough investigation'

Srinagar, Jun 12 (PTI) National conference president Farooq Abdullah Thursday expressed his grief at the Ahmedabad plane crash and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Farooq told reporters, "I think this is the first time in many, many years that such a tragedy has taken place in our country. I heard there was a power failure when the plane was gaining height. It struck a building, and God knows how many people inside the building survived. This is very unfortunate." The NC chief called for a thorough investigation and urged the authorities to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

"There should be a thorough investigation. I think these are new planes, and they should see what really happened. I have not heard that these planes have faced any such difficulties," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was shocked by the crash.

"Deeply shocked and pained by the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers are with the passengers and their families," he said on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his prayers are with the victims' kin.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti grieved the deaths, the number of which is not yet officially released.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the plane crash was heartbreaking.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may the Almighty grant their loved ones strength, comfort, and patience in this time of immense sorrow," he said. PTI SSB VN VN