NC chief Farooq Abdullah welcomes ceasefire deal between Israel, Lebanon

Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah welcomed on Saturday the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, hailing it as a beacon of hope for peace and the preservation of lives in West Asia.

Applauding the de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon, he called upon the global community to step in and aid Lebanon in its reconstruction and relief efforts, the party said in a statement.

The NC president urged the world powers to swiftly mobilise international efforts to broker a deal and put an end to the even more devastating and brutal conflict in Gaza, the statement said. PTI SSB NSD NSD