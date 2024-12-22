NC committee on reservation at work, however, will abide by court's decision: Omar

Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said while his government has formed a sub-committee to review the reservation policy, it will abide by the court directions on the matter.

"I understand the emotions surrounding the reservation issue. JKNC had committed to examining all aspects of it in our manifesto released before the assembly elections. It is as a continuation of this commitment that a cabinet sub-committee was constituted to move towards fulfilling this promise. That sub-committee was only recently notified & is in the process of starting its work by engaging with all stakeholders," Abdullah said in a post on X.

He said, in the meantime, the reservation policy has also been challenged in the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

"We will, of course, be bound by any judgment when the final legal options have been exhausted," he said.

The chief minister said peaceful protest is a democratic right of the people and he would not oppose it.

"It has come to my attention that a protest is being planned in Srinagar to highlight the sense of injustice surrounding the reservation policy. Peaceful protest is a democratic right & I would be the last person to deny anyone that right but please protest knowing that the issue has not been ignored or swept under the carpet.

"Your government is doing what any responsible government would do - making sure everyone is heard & a fair decision arrived at after completing due process," he added. PTI MIJ VN VN