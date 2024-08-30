NC-Congress alliance in J-K playing into hands of Pakistan: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh cautioned the people of Jammu and Kashmir against the malicious designs of the NC-Congress alliance, alleging they are playing into the hands of Pakistan.

Chugh accused former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and his National Conference (NC) party of advocating the reinstatement of Article 370 and seeking dialogue with Pakistan to discuss autonomy for the state. These pose a danger to the stability of J&K, he said.

"The people of the Union Territory should be wary of the malicious designs of the NC-Congress alliance. They are playing into Pakistan's hands," Chugh said, while addressing a meeting of party workers here this evening.

Campaigning for the BJP candidates, Chugh said, "The sole agenda of the NC-Congress alliance, which is aligned with Pakistan's ISI, is to disrupt the exemplary work that Modi has undertaken for the growth and prosperity of the region." Chugh warned that this new alliance will reintroduce terrorism in J&K, leading the region back to times of conflict and unrest.

He highlighted the Modi government's vision, saying it has inspired hope among the youth of J&K for promising careers nationwide.

"Children are now aspiring for a brighter future across the country. However, the NC-Congress alliance threatens to take us back to the days of terror and insecurity across J&K," he added.

Chugh criticised the NC manifesto released by Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, and said it clearly indicates a renewed pursuit of autonomy. He described the manifesto as a blatant endorsement of an anti-national agenda.

"There have been open threats to revisit the events of 1990 that led to the exodus of over 1.50 lakh Kashmiri Pandits due to terrorism," he added.

The Congress has allied itself with this divisive and disruptive agenda, showing no interest in the development of J&K, he said.

Chugh urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to thwart what he described as the sinister intentions of the NC-Congress alliance. He alleged that these political groups aim to plunge the state back into the violence and turmoil reminiscent of the 1990s.

He emphasised the importance of preventing a return to an era of instability and violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing a recent statement by NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Chugh expressed concern that he hinted at a resurgence of violence and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits witnessed in the 1990s.

Chugh cautioned that the alliance of Congress, NC and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP is driven by a desire to sow chaos and anarchy in the region.

Chugh also criticised the manifestos of the PDP, Congress and NC, accusing them of displaying greater loyalty to Pakistan than to India.

He expressed alarm over their alleged plan to release convicted militants like Yasin Malik, whom he accused of admitting to killing naval officers and civilians. Chugh called on the public to scrutinise these political groups for aligning with militants and promoting a divisive agenda.

He reminded the audience of incidents such as the Chattisingh Pura massacre and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, which he claims these parties tacitly condoned and now promise to repeat by releasing terrorists.

Chugh said this election represents a critical battle between the BJP and what he labelled as conspirators like Sheikh Abdullah and his successors.

"I urge you to recognise the malicious intentions of the Congress, NC and PDP, who seek to push J&K into chaos. Recently, former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and his NC team explicitly stated in their manifesto that they intend to reinstate Article 370, release prisoners and engage in dialogue with Pakistan regarding autonomy in the Assembly," he said.