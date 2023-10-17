NC, Congress announce power-sharing arrangement for LAHDC

Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) National Conference and Congress Tuesday announced the formation of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil, for which elections were held recently, with the power-sharing arrangement for two-and-a-half years each.

For the first term, the NC will have its Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), after which a Congress councillor will take over for the next two-and-a-half years.

The arrangement was announced at a joint press conference by the leaders of both parties in Kargil.

The parties also announced an agenda of alliance for the fifth LAHDC.

“The council will be formed on a 50-50 sharing basis. The five years of the chairman of the council will be divided into two for both the parties,” Congress leader Nasir Munshi told reporters.

He said the first term will be granted to NC which will commence on October 18 and would conclude on April 18, 2026.

Two executive councillors would be appointed by each party, ensuring equal representation, Munshi said.

“One of the executive councillor positions, as per LAHDC ACT, reserved for principal religious minorities, will be granted to NC in the first term, and the second will automatically be allocated to the Congress party,” he said.

He said the departments assigned to the chairman and executive councillors would be equally shared between both parties.

Both parties are committed to providing an effective and sustainable council that works for the betterment, development and welfare of the people of Kargil, Munshi said.

The NC has nominated an elected councillor from Thasgam Thuvina constituency, Jaffar Akhoon, as the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC).

The decision was announced at the press conference by senior NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon.

Earlier, the newly-elected councillors of the fifth General LAHDC took oath at the Syed Mehdi Auditorium Hall, Kargil.

The oath of office to the 26 elected councillors was administered by the Principal and sessions judge, Kargil, Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi.

The NC and Congress alliance swept the polls, which were held on October 4, by winning 12 and 10 seats respectively. The BJP and independents secured two seats each. PTI SSB NB