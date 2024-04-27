NC demands expert team from Centre to assess land sinking in J-K's Ramban

Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Saturday urged the Centre to send a team of its top experts to assess the recent land sinking in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and take measures to prevent recurrence of such disasters.

It also demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir administration stepped up its rescue and rehabilitation work for the families affected by the land subsidence in Pernote village, located 5 km away from the Ramban district headquarters, over the past two days.

Over 50 residential houses, four electricity towers, a power receiving station and a section of the Gool-Ramban main road were damaged in the incident.

"The response of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to the situation appears inadequate… The government should step up its efforts in the rescue and rehabilitation work, ensuring the safety and well-being of all affected individuals and families," the NC said in a statement here.

The party highlighting the pressing need to form a team of officers for a comprehensive assessment of the damages and compensation for the affected families to start rebuilding their homes and businesses.

The NC asked the Centre to send a team of its top experts to assess the situation and also take measures so that such incidents do not recur.

The party expressed its sympathy with the affected families and said there is immediate need for resources and assistance to facilitate rebuilding of the lives of those impacted by this tragedy.

Houses started developing cracks and the road connectivity between Gool and Ramban snapped Thursday evening following the sudden 'sinking of land' in Pernote village, prompting several families to move to safer places. PTI TAS RPA