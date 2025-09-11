NC demands high-level probe into J-K Waqf Board's role in Hazratbal shrine emblem row

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) The ruling National Conference (NC) on Thursday demanded a high-level inquiry into the role of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board in the recent emblem controversy at the Hazratbal shrine here.

A huge controversy erupted in Kashmir after a plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalised in the Hazratbal shrine last Friday as most political parties accused Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi of hurting religious sentiments by using the national emblem in the mosque and demanded registration of a criminal case and her immediate removal.

A crucial meeting of party functionaries from the three assembly segments of Hazratbal, Habba Kadal and Lal Chowk was held at the NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here, a party spokesman said.

He said the meeting was presided over by senior party leaders and sitting MLAs Salman Ali Sagar (Hazratbal), Shameema Firdous (Habba Kadal) and Ahsan Pardesi (Lal Chowk).

During the meeting, the party leaders strongly condemned the recent incident of "unauthorised iconography" at the revered Hazratbal Shrine, the spokesman said.

Terming the Waqf Board's act as a "deliberate attempt" by certain elements to "disturb" the peace and communal harmony in Kashmir, the NC leaders called for immediate accountability and action.

The NC MLAs "questioned the role of the J&K Waqf Board", demanding a high-level inquiry into the matter and strict action against the officials involved, including Andrabi.

"The money spent at Hazratbal Shrine is the contribution of devotees who offer it with utmost love and reverence. Any attempt to politicise or personalise this sacred place must be condemned and legally dealt with," the leaders said.

They reiterated their unwavering respect for the religious sentiments of the people and called upon the administration to ensure transparency, sensitivity and accountability in the functioning of religious institutions.

The meeting unanimously demanded the immediate release and acquittal of all detainees and youth "who have been subjected to harsh and unjustified action".

They urged the government to adopt a reconciliatory and humane approach, especially in the present socio-political context, the spokesman said. PTI SSB KSS KSS