NC demands investigation into Dal Lake fire that left three tourists dead

Srinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) The National Conference on Monday demanded a thorough investigation into the fire incident in Dal Lake here that resulted in the death of three Bangladeshi tourists.

“While it is regrettable that tourists lost their lives, a thorough investigation without causing unwarranted harassment to any of the boat owners should be carried out,” NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said in a statement after visiting the fire affected houseboat owners.

Sadiq requested the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to immediately offer low-interest loans to the houseboat owners affected by the fire in the Dal Lake.

“These owners should be allowed to rebuild their boats, considering the significant impact on their livelihoods,” he added.

Sadiq had visited the houseboat owners on the instructions of party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah.

Three tourists from Bangladesh were charred to death in a major blaze in a houseboat on the famous Dal Lake on Saturday while eight people were rescued.

Houseboats worth crores of rupees were reduced to ashes in the blaze.