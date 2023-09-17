NC discusses strategy for upcoming ULB polls in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 17 (PTI) The National Conference on Sunday called a meeting of its leaders here to discuss the strategy for the urban local bodies elections likely to take place later this year, a party spokesperson said.

NC's Jammu Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta chaired the meeting of party leaders and workers from Jammu Urban, urging them to conduct ward-wise poll campaigns under a "meticulously planned result-oriented strategy".

"The victory of the National Conference is the only solution for bidding farewell to all the problems being faced by the people who are fed up with the BJP's governance and the miseries thrust upon them by the party's proxy administration," Gupta said.

He alleged the sufferings of the people are multiplying every day in the absence of a popular government.

"The LG administration has totally failed in controlling shooting prices of essentials, unemployment, problems of daily wagers, scams in medical and Jal Shakti departments and recruitment agencies," the NC leader alleged.

Gupta directed the party cadre to formulate a programme to carry out campaigning in all 75 wards of the Jammu Municipal Corporation. PTI TAS RHL