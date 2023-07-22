NC forms committee to gear up party cadre for upcoming ULB polls in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said it has set up a 21-member committee to gear up the party cadres for upcoming elections to urban local bodies here.

Jammu NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta constituted the committee headed by district president, Jammu Urban, Chander Mohan Sharma on the directions of the party high command, the party said in a statement here.

The National Conference said the committee would gear up party cadres for the smooth conduct of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections likely to take place later this year on completion of the five-year term of the existing ULBs. PTI TAS CK