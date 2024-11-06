NC fulfils promise on moving resolution in JK Assembly on restoring special status: Srinagar MP

Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday said the ruling National Conference (NC) has fulfilled its promise on moving the resolution on Jammu and Kashmir's special status in the first session of the Legislative Assembly.

"We had said in our manifesto and during the campaign that the resolution will be the first business of the assembly. Today was the first day for the routine business in the Assembly and the NC brought the resolution.

"I am thankful to (chief minister) Omar Abdullah, my colleagues and the party for fulling the promise," Mehdi told reporters here.

He said the issue does not end there. "This is a struggle and today, the doors for that struggle have been opened," he added.

The Lok Sabha MP said he has tried in his humble capacity to raise the issue in Parliament but it was important to raise this in the Assembly as well.

"So, it is a combined, consolidated effort of the state. Now, we have to take this struggle forward," he said.

The NC leader said the majority in the Assembly supports the resolution and is in favour of the sentiment.

Asked about the BJP's criticism over the role of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Mehdi said the BJP should not deliver sermons on the role of the Speaker. "We have seen how the Speaker behaves in Parliament. Not only is his behaviour biased but sometimes he also flouts ethics." The JK BJP alleged that the Speaker played a partisan role and behaved as an NC leader rather than a custodian of the House.

Asked how he sees the role of the LG office now, the MP said he does not recognise the LG's office as for him "it has no meaning in democracy". PTI SSB KSS KSS