NC govt in J&K should make public its first-year report card: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh asked the National Conference (NC) on Thursday to make its report card public on the completion of the first year of its government, claiming that the party has failed to deliver on its promises made during the Assembly polls.

He said Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha gave his nod to 95 per cent of the decisions taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and that the NC is deliberately raking up the dual-power controversy to deviate the attention of the public from its own failures.

Chugh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party meeting here to discuss the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota and Rajya Sabha election for the four seats of the Union Territory.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma and other senior party leaders attended the deliberations. This was the second meeting convened by the saffron party in Jammu and Kashmir in five days.

"My request to the chief minister is to come out with the report card of his government, which will complete its first year in office next week.... He should make public the election promises that his government has fulfilled," Chugh told reporters outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir demand accountability from the government.

Asked about the remarks of NC leaders that the dual-power system is impacting governance and the Centre should fulfil its promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, he alleged that Abdullah is leading a government of broken promises.

"They have completed 20 per cent of their five-year rule and forgotten their promises made to people," Chugh said.

He claimed that 95 per cent of the decisions taken by the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet in favour of the public received immediate approval from the LG.

"Not a single government decision in the interest of the public was withheld (by the LG). Let them show sincerity and work for the welfare of the people, but the government is only utilising the resources for enjoying power. It has shown no concern for tourism (which suffered immensely following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack)," the BJP leader said.

He accused both the NC and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of using diversionary tactics to keep people engaged in unnecessary things.

Chugh said the BJP would contest both the Assembly bypolls and the Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir with all its might.

"We had one meeting (of the core group) recently and we will hold one more meeting in the coming days. Our party is run by activists, unlike other parties run by father-son, father-daughter or uncle-nephew duos," he said. PTI TAS RC