NC govt remains committed to restoration of special status: Omar tells J-K Assembly

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reiterated that his government remains committed to restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the day Article 370 is removed from the Constitution, the assembly will pass a resolution against it.

Winding up the discussion on the motion of the Lieutenant Governor's address in the Assembly here, Abdullah strongly called for the restoration of the statehood of J-K as promised by the prime minister, and took exception to the remarks of the Leader of Opposition that Jammu and Kashmir would get statehood only after the end of violence.

He also said that despite assurances that the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 would end militancy-related incidents, encounters and crackdowns were still continuing even in 2026.

"The day you remove Article 370 from the Constitution, the very next day, we will pass a resolution in this House for the restoration of Article 370. You can take that from us, because you know it and I know it too, as long as Jammu and Kashmir’s relationship with this country exists, Article 370 continues to exist," Abdullah told the House.

Abdullah said Article 370 was not specifically mentioned in the address as the provision still exists in the Constitution despite being “hollowed out” and the position of the government is clear from past addresses.

"Even then, some of our colleagues were slightly concerned and said that certain issues were not mentioned in this address, or were not repeated. So, for their satisfaction, I want to say again — the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and this government remain committed to the promises we made during the elections, especially the promise to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"The Leader of the Opposition may ask why we are not explicitly mentioning Article 370. We do not consider it necessary to do so because Article 370 has not been removed from the Constitution. Had it been removed, I would have said that it must be reinserted into the Constitution," he said.

Referring to the Lieutenant Governor’s address, Abdullah said such addresses form part of a broader policy continuum and are not limited to a single session. He said certain issues were not repeated in the address as they had already been mentioned in previous addresses, while new matters were highlighted.

Abdullah said the NC government is seeking to restore special status within the provisions of Article 370, the chief minister said.

Abdullah further said that the House has already passed a resolution against the removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, along with constitutional guarantees.

"Therefore, Article 370 — which continues to remain on the statute books — should be restored. There is really nothing more that needs to be said on this," he said.

He maintained that there was no need for further explanation on the issue.

“As long as Jammu and Kashmir’s relationship with the country exists, Article 370 continues to exist,” Abdullah added.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Abdullah said that his government remains committed to reviving tourism, ensuring equitable flood relief, restoring statehood and safeguarding the aspirations of the people.

He said that the government had continued working towards economic progress and employment generation despite security disruptions that affected tourism in the past year.

The chief minister said the administration had prepared extensively to boost tourism but “daily blasts disrupt everything", leading to cancellations and vacant hotels.

“Despite these circumstances, we have not fallen behind. Our goal remains to take Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity and create employment opportunities for youth,” he said.

Abdullah questioned the opposition over security claims, saying there appeared to be a gap between official statements and the ground reality.

Referring to recent anti-militancy operations, Abdullah said security forces had carried out successful operations and their efforts deserved appreciation. “But I want to know where they have come from." Abdullah said there was no clarity yet on the blasts, including the one in Delhi. Claims are being made that there had been no local militant recruitment but if that was the case, how such incidents occurred, he asked.

The CM said discussions were held about the emergence of "hybrid and educated militants", but added that verification of such claims was important. “Responsibility for maintaining security and preventing such incidents rests with the concerned authorities, and such lapses should not have occurred,” he said.

Abdullah also said J-K was promised in 2019 that injustice, corruption and governance failures would be addressed and that special assistance to the UT would resolve these concerns. However, he said militancy-related incidents, encounters and crackdowns were continuing even in 2026, while alleged discrimination against Jammu was still being repeatedly raised.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the prime minister, the Union home minister and the finance minister for accepting his concerns on the denial of the Special Assistance for State Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

He said that from this year onwards, the J-K, along with Delhi and some other regions, had started receiving benefits under the scheme and funds had begun to flow to support capital infrastructure and development projects.

Earlier, he said that J-K and other UTs were not included in the scheme. Several states were receiving allocations ranging between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore under the scheme, Abdullah said.

He said that when he inquired about Jammu and Kashmir’s share, he was informed by officials that the Union Territory was not included in the scheme as it was meant only for states.

The CM said he raised the matter with the Government of India, and now UTs are also included in the scheme.

The scheme, he said, was introduced during the COVID period initially for three years and was later extended to five years.

“If Jammu and Kashmir had received even Rs 3,000 crore annually under the scheme during those five years, around Rs 15,000 crore would have been invested in the region, which it missed out on earlier,” Abdullah said. PTI AB SKY SKY