'NC govt resorting to policies that divide youth': Mehbooba on reservations in J-K

Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday criticised the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir over the reservation issue, saying it has resorted to policies that "divide and alienate" the youth.

Addressing PDP workers on the occasion of the 9th death anniversary of party founder and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba called for an end to what she said was "injustice against open merit students" while ensuring that the rights of marginalised and under-represented communities across J-K are safeguarded.

"It is unfortunate that today, instead of creating opportunities and fostering unity, the government is resorting to policies that divide and alienate our youth," she said.

Mehbooba, a former chief minister, said that past governments, including her own, ensured that state subjects of J-K were adequately represented and their seats secured.

Last month, a group of students protested against the existing reservation policy in J-K outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. National Conference leader and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also joined the protests.

Abdullah later assured a delegation of protesting students that the cabinet sub-committee formed to review the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir will submit its report within six months.

The student protests are against the reservation policy implemented after the abrogation of Article 370. The central government revoked Article 370, which accorded special status to J-K, in 2019.

Paying tribute to her father Mufti Sayeed at Dara Shikoh park in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Mehbooba compared his governance with the current administration.

"Mufti Sahab transformed the region despite limited seats. Today, despite a clear majority, the government is silent on critical issues from unjust employee terminations to rising unemployment and a traumatic process of verification," she added.

The PDP chief emphasised that Sayeed's approach of dialogue and inclusivity, which is "absent today", was "essential to addressing the Kashmir issue while in power".

"His vision of peace with dignity and his belief that dialogue is key to lasting peace will continue to guide our efforts for a just Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

Mehbooba said her father's leadership left an "indelible mark" even in challenging times, adding that his tenure from 2002 to 2005 was pivotal for the region.

Despite holding just 16 seats, his policies focused on the people, establishing security, and laid the foundation for a new era in governance, she said.

His efforts to bridge the gap between Delhi and Kashmir, as well as his bold moves like opening the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road, facilitated cross-border trade and family reunions, promoting dialogue and reconciliation, the PDP chief said.

"In a region still grappling with political instability, Sayeed's pragmatic approach -- centred on dialogue, mutual respect, and inclusivity' -- remains a guiding principle for conflict resolution today.

"Under his leadership, J-K saw significant advancements in education, infrastructure, and agriculture. His vision also led to the establishment of universities and colleges, benefiting all regions, including Ladakh.

"Notably, the prime minister's package for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits was another landmark initiative during his tenure," she said.

Party members and supporters also paid floral tributes to Sayeed at the event.