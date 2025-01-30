NC leader accuses BJP J-K unit of misleading Centre on statehood restoration issue

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) A senior National Conference leader on Thursday accused BJP leadership in Jammu and Kashmir of misleading the Centre on the issue of statehood restoration and said “such deceptive tactics are a betrayal of the people's mandate and a disservice to the aspirations of local residents”.

NC provincial president, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta, said despite repeated assurances, the BJP-led government has failed to restore the statehood, pushing the region further into developmental stagnation.

"J-K is already lagging behind in terms of infrastructure, employment, and economic growth compared to other states, and the local BJP’s misleading approach has only worsened the situation," Gupta said in a statement issued here.

He said people of J-K overwhelmingly demand early restoration of statehood, but the BJP is placing its “vested political interests” above the welfare of the masses.

"The BJP leadership here is acting as a mere mouthpiece of the Centre, rather than standing up for the genuine concerns of the people. Instead of amplifying the voices of J-K citizens, they continue to peddle misleading narratives to the Union Government, which has delayed statehood," he said.

Gupta pointed out that the dual governance system, with the Lt Governor’s administration running affairs with an elected government, has only deepened the crisis.

"This arrangement has alienated the people and led to policy paralysis. Restoration of statehood is the only solution to end this chaos and bring back accountable governance," he said.

Urging the BJP to stop betraying the trust of the people, the NC leader demanded that the Centre immediately fulfill its promise of restoring full statehood as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Home Minister Amit Shah have committed for the restoration of statehood to J-K.

"Only a democratically elected government can ensure justice, development, and prosperity for J-K, and the National Conference will continue its fight until the constitutional rights of the people are restored," he said. PTI TAS NB