NC leader elected, sworn-in as new CEC LAHDC

Srinagar, Oct 18 (PTI) National Conference leader Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon was on Wednesday unanimously elected as the chairman and chief executive councillor of the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, officials said.

Advertisment

Akhoon was the joint candidate of the NC-Congress alliance.

Principal District and Sessions Judge of Kargil, Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi, administered the oath to the newly elected chairman/CEC, the officials said.

They said Akhoon was elected as the CEC for the term of two-and-a-half years, according to the power-sharing agreement between the alliance partners.

Advertisment

Both the parties on Tuesday announced the formation of the LAHDC-Kargil, for which elections were held recently, with the power-sharing arrangement for two-and-a-half years each.

For the second term, a Congress councillor will take over for the next two-and-a-half years.

The NC and the Congress alliance swept the polls, which were held on October 4, by winning 12 and 10 seats. The BJP and independents secured two seats each.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah congratulated Akhoon and the newly elected councillors.

The duo urged them to not waste any time in meeting the expectations of the people of Kargil.

They urged the councillors associated with them to serve the people diligently and at the same time work to strengthen the party. PTI SSB RHL