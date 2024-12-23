NC leader holds protests demanding rationalisation of reservation in J-K

Srinagar, Dec 23 (PTI) NC leader and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday led a peaceful protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to support the demand for rationalisation of reservation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

The firebrand leader had on Sunday announced that he will be joining the peaceful protests against the existing reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir implemented after the abrogation of Article 370.

With the Centre granting reservation to Pahari-speaking people in Jammu and Kashmir, the open merit category has been reduced to just 30 per cent while 70 per cent seats are reserved for various communities.

Students, especially those undergoing training in medicine and surgery, have been protesting against this policy, saying it promotes mediocrity where merit should reign supreme.

Advertisment

Several political leaders, including Lok Sabha member from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer and arch-rival PDP leaders Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti, have supported the protest led by the NC leader against his own party government.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, has also called for rationalisation of the reservation.

PDP MLA from Pulwama in a post on X said he "wholeheartedly welcome Ruhullah's decision to stand with the youth in demanding rationality and fairness in reservation policies. This is a pivotal moment to address pressing grievances and ensure our policies are inclusive, youth-friendly, and just".

Advertisment

Para said at the heart of this matter lies the urgent and vehement demand for proportional representation, a system that allocates opportunities based on the socio-economic realities of communities, ensuring no group is disproportionately favoured or left behind.

"Our demand is not antithetical to affirmative action. ]In fact, we are in favour of strengthening it. We believe that inclusion through reservation must go beyond tokenism to foster substantive equality. We believe in empowering marginalised communities to not just be present but to shape decisions and lead change.

"However, let's be clear: Merit must remain the bedrock of our systems. Reservations must serve only as targeted exceptions to bridge inequalities, not as tools for perpetual imbalance. Policies that reduce the majority to a minority are neither just nor sustainable," he added.

Advertisment

The Mirwaiz, in a post of X, said the issue of reservation should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group.

"The current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the General/open merit category. Fervent appeal to address their concerns immediately! Support #openmeritstudentsassociation @OMSA_JK sit in protest," he said.

The Mirwaiz said he would be part of the protests if allowed by the authorities.

Advertisment

"Would be part of it if authorities allowed. My delegation will be there to support. Will also raise the issue in #JamaMasjid whenever permitted to go," he added.

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed and chief spokesman Inam un Nabi also joined the protests in support of rationalisation of reservations.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said while his government has formed a sub-committee to review the reservation policy, it will abide by the court directions on the matter. PTI MIJ DV DV DV