NC leader Omar Abdullah criticises govt over Eid Milad-un Nabi holiday

Srinagar, Sep 29 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to declare Eid Milad-un Nabi holiday a day earlier.

Advertisment

Abdullah, who offered the Friday congregational prayers at the Hazratbal shrine which houses the relics of the Prophet of Islam, said it was an unfortunate decision.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated as the birthday of Prophet Mohammad.

"I want to greet the people on this occasion. But, I have a grudge against the government. I do not understand how they make a decision sitting inside an office. The sacred day is today, why was the holiday declared yesterday? What is the meaning of declaring a holiday a day before, when all of us knew that the sacred day was today," Abdullah told reporters after the prayers.

Advertisment

The NC vice president asked the government to do the same for any other religious occasion.

"Let them declare a holiday on Diwali a day before. These things prove that they do not care about our sentiments. And, when we complain about these things, they remove our reels from channels rather than analysing them and taking corrective measures.

"Let them remove the reels, but they cannot hide the reality. They wanted to make their job easier by declaring a holiday a day earlier. This is very unfortunate. Such things are not good," he said.

Advertisment

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he prayed for peace and calm, and for the improvement in the situation in J-K.

"I also prayed for success in the case we fought in the Supreme Court," he said, referring to the challenge put up by the party and others against the abrogation of Article 370.

Asked about the delay in conducting the assembly elections in J-K, Abdullah said the government is waiting to find courage to hold the election. PTI SSB SSB VN VN