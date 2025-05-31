NC-led J-K govt striving to restore 'lost development momentum' in UT: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Saturday said the Jammu and Kashmir led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is striving to restore the "lost development momentum" in the union territory.

Abdullah said this while addressing a day-long women's wing provincial meeting at the party headquarters here.

He highlighted the "setbacks" the region suffered during years of "undemocratic rule and bureaucratic stagnation", emphasising that the current democratic government is actively working to undo the "damage caused by past inefficiencies".

The NC president underscored the pressing need for inclusive governance, prioritising women's empowerment and ensuring that the voices of marginalised communities are heard loud and clear.

"Omar Abdullah government is focused on rebuilding a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir, one that fosters both economic and social growth by actively addressing the developmental roadblocks that hinder our progress for far too long. A change in direction is not just necessary, it is essential," he said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K praised the role of women in the region's political landscape, calling them the backbone of society.

"Our women are not just pillars of strength; they are catalysts for change. As leaders in their homes and communities, their empowerment is directly tied to the overall progress of Jammu and Kashmir," the NC president said.

"We in NC are ensuring that they are given the tools and opportunities to lead, thrive, and shape the future of our region," he added.

Abdullah said the NC is dedicated to a just, equitable, and prosperous future for all, where no citizen is left behind, and where governance is transparent, responsive, and truly democratic. PTI SSB NB