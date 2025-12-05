NC-led JK govt achieved a lot in one year despite UT status: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday defended the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying a lot has been achieved in its first year within the limited powers granted to it under the Union Territory set up.

Abdullah, however, said a lot more needs to be done to ease the sufferings of the people.

"We still have a lot to cover. Whatever we could do this year, it is before you. Our opponents will always tell you that this or that has not been done, but they will not tell you what has been achieved," Abdullah said here.

He was addressing the party workers near the mausoleum of the NC founder and his father, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Hazratbal on the occasion of the latter's 120th birth anniversary.

The NC chief said the biggest accomplishment in the first year of the elected government has been "that we can move around freely now, and speak freely".

"Today, our opponents take out rallies and protest marches," he added.

However, Abdullah expressed regret over some party leaders speaking against the party and the government.

"For God's sake, tell me what more could have been done in one year, even as everything is up to the Lieutenant Governor? Despite that, our total endeavour has been to ease the sufferings of the people. The assembly members go to every corner and try to address the problems of the people, don't you see that?" he said.

The NC chief said the party is "treading this path despite several difficulties".

"It is like walking on a razor's edge," he added.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said the party MLAs are working very hard, but people want everything to happen in an instant.

"We still have four more years. God willing, you will see the transformation in your areas in four years," he told the party workers.

He said the time has come to introduce young and educated faces, especially women, into active politics.

"The Municipal and Panchayat elections are coming nearer. The youth must take charge now. Our educated boys and girls need to step forward and serve their people. I also urge you to focus on strengthening the party and stop making statements. Everyone is issuing statements," he said.

Calling upon party workers to remain united, he said unity was essential to strengthen the party and the government.

"Your opponents will try to create difficulties in your path, but you should not be afraid. God bestowed you with success and will also make you successful in future," he said, adding, "I could have gone to the Parliament, to the Rajya Sabha, but I wanted those persons to go there who can work and raise the issues of the people". PTI SSB APL