NC legislative party meet on Monday to chalk out strategy for budget session of J-K Assembly

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has summoned a National Conference (NC) legislative party meet in Jammu on Monday to discuss the strategy for the 27-day budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, set to commence on January 2.

The session is expected to be stormy, with opposition parties gearing up to corner the government over its electoral promises, particularly the restoration of statehood.

NC Chief Whip Mubarak Gul on Sunday said the legislative party meeting will be held at 4 pm on the following day at the banquet hall in the chief minister's official Jammu residence on Wazarat Road.

"The meeting will be presided over by the legislature party leader Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. In view of the importance of the meeting, all members are requested to make it convenient to attend," Gul said in an order.

The meeting will be attended by legislative members of coalition partners of the NC, including the Congress and CPI(M).

The Congress and the BJP legislative parties too held separate meetings on Sunday evening at their respective offices to chalk out strategies for the upcoming assembly session.

Omar, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the state budget on February 6. This will be the second Union territory budget presented by Abdullah after he had tabled his first March last year in Jammu. PTI AB AB ARB ARB