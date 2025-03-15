NC legislator flags 'slow progress' of PMDP flood management project in Kashmir

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) National Conference legislator Farooq Ahmad Shah on Saturday expressed concern over the "slow progress" of a flood management project in Kashmir, prompting the government to assure the House that the project sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) will be completed on a war footing to safeguard the Valley from deluge.

Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmad Rana gave the assurance while replying to a starred question by Shah, a retired IAS officer who won his maiden election from the Gulmarg Assembly segment last year.

Shah questioned the delay in the execution of the flood management project sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of the 2014 floods in J-K, saying all developmental projects under the Smart City initiative such as construction of roads and buildings were irrelevant given the lurking threat of floods.

"The Kashmir Valley is prone to floods since ages. Extreme flood events were witnessed in 1902, 1959 and 2014. As per records, 34 notable floods have been witnessed in the Jhelum basin since 1800, with a recurrence rate of almost one per six years on an average.

"Under the PMDP announced by the prime minister in 2015 after the September 2014 deluge, Rs 2,083 crore was earmarked for flood management along the Jhelum river and its tributaries. Detailed project reports were subsequently framed for implementation in two phases -- Phase-I and Phase-II -- for short-term and long-term flood measures (PMDP-I for Rs 399.29 crore and PMDP-II Part-A for Rs 1,623.43 crore)," Rana said.

The Phase-I was approved in 2015-16 by the Ministry of Water Resources and is nearing completion with 80 per cent work already completed, enhancing the carrying capacity of Jhelum from 31,800 cusecs to 41,000 cusecs in the Srinagar reach, the minister said.

"The Phase II (Part-A) was approved by the ministry in March 2022 for an estimated cost of Rs 1,623.43 crore and its objective is to mitigate the flood threat of 60,000 cusecs," Rana said, adding that the project is under execution and Rs 114.29 crore of central assistance has been spent on it.

A total of 30 bank protection works are being executed under this project, out which 29 have been tendered and 16 are complete, he added.

The entry and exit gates in the Hokersar wetland have been completed at a cost of Rs 28.45 crore. These gates are pivotal for the rejuvenation of the wetland, Rana said.

The gates will be closed during the lean period season to maintain a pondage level of 3-4 feet within the wetland area for nourishing its ecosystem and providing habitat for migratory birds, Rana said.

Due to differences in reports of expert agencies, the works on the flood spill channel (FSC) and outfall channel (OFC) have not been commenced, he said.

After a series of deliberations over 11 meetings, a Central Water Commission (CWC) report was received last December, which is presently under examination, the minister said.

"A detailed project report (DPR) on 'comprehensive flood management works on Jhelum river and its tributaries - Phase-II' was framed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,411.54 crore, which was submitted to the department of water resources on January 17, 2019, for approval.

"The CWC in its observations recommended to prioritise the works and come up with Part-A and Part-B of the project separately in view of the available funds," Rana said.

The administrative council accorded in-principle approval to the DPR in June 2019, with a stipulation that while the department may proceed with the implementation of Part-A (estimated at Rs 1,684.6 crore) utilising the available funds, with respect to the remaining, i.e., Part-B, the department may explore financing options, Rana said.

In July 2022, administrative approval for Part-A of Phase-ll was accorded for Rs 1,623.43 crore, he added. PTI TAS ARI