NC MLA seeks CM Adbullah's intervention to bring back two Kashmiri youngsters 'detained' in Myanmar

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) National Conference MLA Riyaz Ahmed Khan on Tuesday sought Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's intervention to bring back two Kashmiri youngsters "detained" in Myanmar.

During a debate on the lieutenant governor's address in the assembly, Khan raised a point of order, drawing the House's attention to the "urgent matter of the detention of two Kashmiri youths" from his Shangus-Anantnag East constituency by the Myanmar Coast Guard.

"I received numerous phone calls during the session. Imtiyaz Ahmed Khan and Aijaz Ahmed Khan from Gopalpura informed me that their children were sent to Thailand by a private recruitment company and subsequently moved to another place. They were detained by the (Myanmar) coast guard, along with other Indians, during a protest near the Myanmar border," Khan told the House.

The lawmaker said he had raised a point of information and notified the government.

"Two boys -- Adnan Khan and Naveed Khan from Gopalpura Shangus -- are currently with the Myanmar Coast Guard. They need to be brought back," he said.

"I urge the chief minister to intervene in this matter. I have already raised the issue," Khan added.