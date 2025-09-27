NC MP blames Centre for violence in Leh, says it did not pay heed to people's peaceful demands

Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday blamed the Centre for the volatile situation in Ladakh, and said the recent violence was being used to tarnish the image of people there.

"For the last five years, people in Ladakh peacefully demanded statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, but their appeals went unheard. The biggest culprits are those in Delhi who take decisions but do not hear what people want to say," Mehdi alleged.

Speaking to reporters at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said the violent incident in Leh was being used to defame the people's movement in Ladakh.

Four people were killed and 90 others injured on Wednesday when violent protests broke out during a shutdown call given by the Leh Apex Body to pressure the Centre to advance talks on statehood and protections under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.

"The people of Ladakh should have been engaged with meaningfully and their demands met in the last five years. Now, the unfortunate episode in Leh is being misused to label them as anti-nationals, Chinese agents and ISI agents," he added.

Mehdi appealed to the people of Ladakh to continue their struggle peacefully.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are with them in their peaceful struggle. If they wish to rejoin Jammu and Kashmir, we are with them. If they seek protection under the Sixth Schedule and want statehood, we are with them," he said.

Asserting that their struggle is a reflection of what the people of Jammu and Kashmir feel as well, the MP said the demand for statehood restoration to Jammu and Kashmir and reinstatement of Article 370 was "still alive".

"Sometimes there is despair among people because those in power in Delhi do not give importance to their aspirations. It does not mean that people have given up on their rightful aspirations," he said.

He urged the Centre to pay heed when people talk about their genuine aspirations in a peaceful and democratic manner.

"A vacuum should not be created by which the people and this country have to suffer. That is in nobody's interests," he said, adding, "They (Centre) should restore the status and protections that we -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a whole -- had under Article 370." Mehdi welcomed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statement about keeping the BJP away from power in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir voted in last year's assembly elections to stop the BJP from coming to power. It is our responsibility now. The party sought votes to keep the BJP away, we have to keep that promise," he said.