NC MP Mehdi claims lynching a norm under BJP rule; likens it to terrorism

Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday said that lynchings, irrespective of the faith or nationality of the victims, amounts to terrorism, and alleged that such incidents have become a "norm" under the BJP rule.

Law-enforcement agencies were "facilitating" it rather than stopping it, the the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, lamenting that the judiciary and media were "mute spectators".

"Whether the lynching takes place in India or Bangladesh, it is terrorism. If any innocent is killed through lynching or extrajudicial killing, that amounts to terrorism. We are against it in the same manner as we are against (Israeli PM Benjamin) Netanyahu," he said.

Asked about his scheduled protest on Sunday on reservation in government jobs, Mehdi said the government should sit with students and take them into confidence over the issue since the aspirants are in despair, depression and anxiety.

"If a decision has been taken, they should inform the students about its status and the pattern of the decision. Don't share those details which come under the oath of secrecy, but at least tell them on what pattern the decision has been taken," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has said that it has taken a decision on the reservation issue and sent the file to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Mehdi said that if the students are satisfied, "I will also be satisfied." "(But) If they don't address the students, then I will not allow them (students) to become helpless," he added.

"I don't have a fight with any particular person or system; wherever this issue will remain stuck, I am ready to fight it there, be it the LG's office or anywhere else," he said.

On the statements of the few NC leaders that Mehdi should protest outside Lok Bhavan, the Lok Sabha MP called upon the ruling party ministers and MLAs to join him in the protest against the L-G.

"I will wait with the students tomorrow, and I am ready to go with the ministers and MLAs, and if they are afraid, then I will walk in the front." About the place of protest, Mehdi said the students will decide that.

"Wherever they will sit, I will sit there. I am ready to sit outside the office of LG, who is a viceroy, and protest against him, provided that the government sits with the students and takes them into confidence," he added.