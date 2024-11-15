NC MP Mehdi's argument against Congress' take on JK Assembly resolution falls flat: PDP's Para

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Para on Friday said National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi's argument against Congress' take on resolution passed by the Assembly on restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir falls flat as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has also delinked return of Article 370 from the resolution.

Para was responding to Srinagar Lok Sabha member Mehdi's post on X earlier in which he had said the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge or JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra do not have "a right to misinterpret the resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly in the last session".

Para posted on X, "This argument falls flat, considering the National Conference (NC) had a pre-poll alliance with the Congress. So, it matters what the Congress says.

"But it appears that the NC didn't bother to clarify the Congress' stance on 5th August 2019, Article 370, or Article 35A during their seat-sharing (read power-sharing) negotiations," the PDP leader said.

Para said the deputy chief minister who introduced the resolution in the assembly had also delinked it from restoration of Article 370.

"Regardless, let's indulge this flimsy claim for a moment and (for now) put the Congress' stance on the back burner because we've got bigger fish to fry. I am sure @RuhullahMehdi sahab will concur that the Deputy CM, who introduced the resolution, holds the authority to interpret it.

"In an interview with Views Today News, the Deputy CM while addressing questions about the resolution said '... There are 11 states in India that have special status. Bihar is being lugged along with the assurance of special status... Maharashtra is demanding special status... The Assembly is meeting now.

"I have tabled a resolution that we should be given special status like other states in India. You're an educated journalist. Why are you repeatedly linking the resolution to Article 370?" Para quoted Choudhary as saying.

The PDP leader said he had a few questions for the Srinagar MP on the issue. "Would our Honourable MP kindly explain this double-talk? Should we believe him or the Deputy CM? Because both can't be right! "Is he complicit in misleading the public by insisting that the resolution is tied to Article 370, despite the glaring contradictions among key stakeholders involved?" he asked.

Para said as the Congress has thrown the NC under the bus and the Deputy CM declared that the resolution is unrelated to Article 370, "will Aga Sahab admit that his fiery campaign promises were just hot air?" "Oh, and speaking of air -- our CM's already on his second Delhi trip in a month. Is he fighting for 370, 371, statehood or just shopping for a cozier throne?" Para asked. PTI MIJ KSS KSS